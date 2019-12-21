Veep Tells Ghana FA To Go Paperless Ahead Of 2019/20 GPL Season

Football administrators and the Ghana Football Association have been challenged to follow government's paperless and digitisation agenda.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia asked football administrators Friday, to initiate a paperless ticketing system to block loopholes that allow corrupt officials to steal gate proceeds from clubs.

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 football season at the Accra Sports stadium, he also urged them to ensure that the next football season is not bedevilled with reports of bribery and poor officiating as was the situation prior to the Number 12 exposé which necessitated a government and FIFA backed normalisation of Ghanaian football.

The league season which is expected to bring back lost livelihoods and entertainment kicks off next weekend across all league centres in the country.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also noted that government is playing its part to ensure vibrant football in the country by building modern stadia and sports complexes across the country even during the period of embargo.