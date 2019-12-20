Watch Live: Launch Of 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season

Ahead of the return of domestic football in the country after over a year's absence, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently holding a short ceremony at the Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium to launch the 2019/2020 Football season.

The launch will pave way for the commencement of the Ghana Premier League next week. The Division One League and the Women’s Premier League will follow suit next month as the GFA look to ignite the passion associated with the sport.

Stream the launch of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season below.