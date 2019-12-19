Congress Rejects Osei Palmer's Proposal To Financial Statement

The congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously rejected a proposal by Wilfred Osei Kweku to reject the financial statement of the association.

Fifty-nine delegates voted for the motion for the statement to be adopted and discussed, 21 supported the rejection of the motion, while seven delegates abstained.

While moving for the statement to be rejected after it was read by a representative of the Auditor General’s Department, the Tema-Youth bankroller observed that the accounts needed to be signed by two directors of the GFA but one of the persons who initialled on the document was not a director.

''The balance sheet is signed by Dr Kofi Amoah and Alex Asante who is not a director of GFA but a staff member'', a practice he described as contravening Section 131 of the Company's Code.

He listed the directors of the FA as Dr Kofi Amoah, Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley Nortey and Samuel Osei Kuffour and insisted that Asante, who is the acting General Secretary of the GFA, was not part of the directors, making the account statement misleading.

''If we want to imbibe good corporate governance, the account must be rejected,'' he added.

Osei again pointed out an inaccuracy in the financial statement, saying certain funds were captured as accumulated funds instead of members funds and called for a correction of the error.

He was also displeased with the valuation of the assets of the FA at GHC185,000 when the association had over a 100 acres of land at Prampram with a plot now being sold for GHC35,000, as well as an office building which is situated in a prime area in Accra where land value was about $1m.

The president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, agreed to re-evaluate the properties but reminded the house ahead of the voting that submission of a financial statement at the end of the year was a prerequisite for the GFA to access FIFA’s $1.5m funds for its members.