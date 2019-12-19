Defender Kingsley Fobi Propels Badajoz To Victory Against Amorebieta In Copa del Rey

Ghana defender Kingsley Fobi scored the only goal for Badajoz as they posted a slim 1-0 win over Amorebieta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

It was a game that failed to produce a goal after a thrilling 45 minutes encounter but the Ghanaian international made a huge difference as he struck in the 62nd minute to give his side a vital 1-0 away victory.

The former Udinese asset as a member of the Black Meteors team that failed to book qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing fourth in the Caf U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.