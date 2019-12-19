Defender Kingsley Fobi Propels Badajoz To Victory Against Amorebieta In Copa del Rey
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
LISTEN
2 HOURS AGO
Ghana defender Kingsley Fobi scored the only goal for Badajoz as they posted a slim 1-0 win over Amorebieta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.
It was a game that failed to produce a goal after a thrilling 45 minutes encounter but the Ghanaian international made a huge difference as he struck in the 62nd minute to give his side a vital 1-0 away victory.
The former Udinese asset as a member of the Black Meteors team that failed to book qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing fourth in the Caf U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Defender Kingsley Fobi Propels Badajoz To Victory Against Amorebieta In Copa del Rey
Ghana defender Kingsley Fobi scored the only goal for Badajoz as they posted a slim 1-0 win over Amorebieta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.
It was a game that failed to produce a goal after a thrilling 45 minutes encounter but the Ghanaian international made a huge difference as he struck in the 62nd minute to give his side a vital 1-0 away victory.
The former Udinese asset as a member of the Black Meteors team that failed to book qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing fourth in the Caf U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.