ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2019 Football News

Defender Kingsley Fobi Propels Badajoz To Victory Against Amorebieta In Copa del Rey

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Defender Kingsley Fobi Propels Badajoz To Victory Against Amorebieta In Copa del Rey
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana defender Kingsley Fobi scored the only goal for Badajoz as they posted a slim 1-0 win over Amorebieta in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

It was a game that failed to produce a goal after a thrilling 45 minutes encounter but the Ghanaian international made a huge difference as he struck in the 62nd minute to give his side a vital 1-0 away victory.

The former Udinese asset as a member of the Black Meteors team that failed to book qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing fourth in the Caf U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

NDC Vows To Stop EC From Creating New Voters Register
7 hours ago

Remove Late Asante Queen's Name From Your School — Manhyia O...
7 hours ago

body-container-line