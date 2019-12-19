ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2019 Football News

Former Kotoko Defender Ahmed Adams Rejoins Berekum Chelsea

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Kotoko Defender Ahmed Adams Rejoins Berekum Chelsea
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former Asante Kotoko star defender Ahmed Adams has completed his move to Berekum Chelsea ahead of the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Adams,27, has been without a club since leaving Asante Kotoko SC in 2017.

The stalwart central defender was almost done with a move to Ashantigold few weeks ago but the deal fell through.

The Berekum based club confirmed the return of the former player on their official Facebook page.

This will be his second stint at the club after featuring for them from 2012 to 2014 before joining Asante Kotoko.

1219201972905-0g830n4yyt-screenshot 20191219 182816

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

NDC Vows To Stop EC From Creating New Voters Register
4 hours ago

Remove Late Asante Queen's Name From Your School — Manhyia O...
4 hours ago

body-container-line