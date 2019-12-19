ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2019 Football News

Coach Kwasi Appiah’s Book Launch Postponed To January

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Stars Coach James Kwasi Appiah’s forthcoming book, “Leaders Don’t Have to Yell”, which was scheduled for a three-city launch beginning this weekend, has been rescheduled to late January.

The new launch dates are Friday 24th January in Kumasi, Tuesday 28th January in Sunyani and Friday 31st January in Accra.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this postponement and look forward to making the book available to the pubic soon after the launch,” said Kyei Amoako, the book’s coauthor.

Currently available for pre-order on the book’s website, www.CoachKwasiAppiahBook.com, the book is expected to be available at retail locations in Ghana, the US and the UK following the launch.

A form for media and general inquiries about the book is available at the book’s website, www.CoachKwasiAppiahBook.com.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
