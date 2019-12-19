Five takeaways From The 25th GFA Ordinary Congress

The 25th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took place at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence (GSCE), Prampram on Thursday 19th December 2019.

This was the maiden congress under the new GFA administration headed by Kurt Okraku.

The purpose of the Ordinary Congress was to deliberate and usher the delegates into the upcoming football season.

Here are five takeways from the GFA congress which precedes the launch of the football season on Friday.

Finalisation of the number of teams to play in the Ghana Premier League

Congress voted to affirm the addition of two clubs (King Faisal and Great Olympics) to the new Ghana Premier League season.

Subsequently, this meant that membership of Congress has increased from 120 to 124.

In addition, Congress voted to amend the statutes on relegation and promotion. Instead of five clubs being relegated from the Ghana Premier League, three clubs will now be relegated and three clubs will also be promoted to the Premier League from the Division One.

In essence, The Ghana Premier League will remain an 18 club league.

Election of final member of the GFA Executive Council

There was an election between Upper East Region FA Chairman Alhaji Salifu Zida and Central Region FA Chairman to determine the final slot on the GFA Executive Council. Two previous elections ended in a stalemate in October.

Zida was elected on the GFA Executive Council as the 2nd rep of the Regional Football Association with six votes. One vote was rejected.

Brong Ahafo Region did not take part in the voting.

He has been sworn in as a member of the Executive Council and becomes Chairman of the Referees Committee of the GFA.

Approval of audited accounts under Normalisation Committee

Auditors took Congress through the accounts of the GFA under the Normalisation Committee.

After which, Congress approved the 2018 audited accounts of the GFA under the Normalisation Committee.

Appointment of Independent Committee members

Congress voted unanimously to approve proposals for members of the Judicial Committees namely: Disciplinary Committee, Appeals Committee, Ethics Committee and Elections Committee. Below are the members of each of the committees:

ELECTIONS COMMITTEE

Joseph Bernard Ashalley (Esq.) - Chairman

David Amoo-Osae - Vice chairman

Daniel Oduro - Member

Danielle James - Member

Regina Ofori-Twumasi - Member

ETHICS COMMITTEE

Phyllis Christian - Chairperson

Dr. Isaac Annan (Esq.) - Vice chairman

Dr. Charles Takyi - Member

Wilfred Neneh Addico - Member

Linda Ofori-Kwafo - Member

DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

Osei Kwadwo Adow (Esq.) - Chairman

Carla Olympio (Esq.) - Vice chairperson

David Okyere - Member

Nathaniel Laryea - Member

Nurudeen Alhassan - Member

Shaibu Ali - Member

Emmanuel Niikoi (Esq.) - Member

Lorraine Adjekai Crabbe Ababio (Esq.) - Member

Elsie Nana Acheampong(Esq.) - Member

Retired Referee Justice Yeboah - Member

APPEALS COMMITTEE

Agbesi Kwadwo Dzakpasu (Esq.) - Chairperson

Felix Heesewijk Greene Anyinsah (Esq.) - Vice Chairman

Eva Okyere (Esq.) - Member

Dr. Bella Bello Bitigu - Member

Mabel Aku Banaseh (Esq.) - Member

David Asumda (Esq.) - Member

Joe Slovo Nyabila Tia (Esq.) - Member

Abdul Azziz Musah - Member

Emmanuel Kwasi Opare- Wiredu - Member

Frank Okyere Addo - Member

The Independent Committees members for will serve for a four-year mandate as required by the GFA Statutes: