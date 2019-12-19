Salifu Zida Becomes Chairman Of Referees Committee After Winning Exco Seat

The chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association (RFA), Alhaji Shaibu Salifu Zida has become the Chairman of the Referees Committee after winning the last available seat on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.
It can be recalled that the GFA announced the appointment of a five-member Referees Committee ahead of the upcoming domestic football season a couple of weeks ago.
Though it was able to confirm four of the members of the committee, it indicated that the winner of an upcoming election between Upper East RFA chairman Salifu Zida and Central RFA chairman Robert Duncan will become the chairman.
At a Congress session at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram today, Salifu Zida has defeated his opponent to become the new member of the GFA’s Executive Council.
The astute football administrator based in the Upper East is now set to assume his additional role as the Chairman of the Referees Committee and will be working with renowned Sports Journalist Michael Oti Adjei as his vice.
The other members on the committee include Daniel Agbogah, Christine Ziga, and C.W. Okine.
The roles of the Referees Committee are as follows.
To appoint referees for matches organized or sanctioned by the GFA.
To study match reports and make recommendations to the Executive Council.
To nominate candidates for the international list who are eligible to officiate at international matches according to FIFA Regulations governing the registration of international referees, assistant referees, futsal referees and beach soccer referees on FIFA's list.
To comply with standard refereeing methods as established by FIFA to ensure uniform implementation of the Laws of the Game.
To approve the referee instructor and assessor panels.
To recommend the suspension or removal from the referees list, those found to be incompetent or guilty of serious misconduct.
To ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Regulations on the Organisation of Refereeing in FIFA Member Associations and the GFA Referees Regulations.
