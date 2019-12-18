Sadio Mane Could Have Won Ballon d’Or If Africans Had Voted For Him – Eto’o

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan star, Samuel Eto’o has blamed Africans who voted for the Ballon d’Or awards for letting down Liverpool and Senegalese star Sadio Mane.

Eto’o accused the Africans who had the opportunity to vote for the winner, for voting Messi instead of their own.

“If Sadio Mane won it and was on the podium, no one was going to complain because he deserves it and has been doing well and he had the best season,” Eto’o said as per IOL.

“Messi (Lionel) won because all the South Americans voted for him. I think the Europeans also voted for Virgil Van Dijk hence he was the runner-up.”

He noted that on the contrary African snubbed Mane.

“Africans didn’t vote for Mane. That’s the big problem. African people have problems with other African people.

“We, as Africans, are letting ourselves down. We need to unite if we are serious about ending the dominance of the Europeans and the South Americans in the race to be crowned the best players in the world.”

Former Liberia captain George Weah remains the only African to have won the award.