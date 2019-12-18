TV3’s Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye Appointed Public Relations Officer For Halifax Ladies

Women’s Premier League side Halifax Ladies has appointed TV3 Sports Journalist Mrs Nana Akua Amankwaa Quaye as Public Relations Officer ahead of the new season.

The appointment which takes effect from December 2019 completes one of the new Club Licensing Board requirements for the Women’s League.

The Co-founder of Val Media Consults and CEO of Regna PR & event solution is an advocate for women’s football across the globe seeking to promote the game of women’s football to the highest level

The senior broadcaster, producer/director at Media general and her team will be in charge of all Communication issues as well as social media platforms for Halifax Ladies during National Women’s Premier League 2019/20 season.

Head Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo continues her preparation towards the new season as administrative works also is beefed up with the inclusion of Nana Akua and her communication team.

Akua also double as PRO for most Ghanaian footballers and coaches, and his optimistic to change the face of Halifax.