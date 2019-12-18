Alex Rae ‘Mad’ At Mark Wilson For Saying Ghana’s Jeremie Frimpong Is Better Than James Tavernier

EX-RANGERS star Alex Rae has strongly rejected claims that Ghanaian international Jeremie Frimpong is a better player than Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Former Scotland international Mark Wilson in an interview with Clyde 1 Superscoreboard said the Dutch-born Ghanaian youth star was miles ahead of Rangers captain James Tavernier.

He made the comment when he was asked to pick a combined Celtic and Rangers team for the cup final of which he put Frimpong at the right-back position.

He said “I got a lot of stick for it because he’s only played a handful of games.

“But I was basing it on ability and how good this kid is and what I’ve seen in the past.

“This is a guy who has made ten appearances, he’s now scored two goals, he’s got numerous assists.

“I’ve yet to see a winger go by him and that includes a £7million Ryan Kent.

“He’s phenomenal and it’s rare to find a player whose rose so quickly to success as he has.”

Frimpong, 19, has already made a huge impression on Celtic manager Neil Lennon and the club’s faithful this season despite making just ten appearances.

He’s scored two goals and delivered a solid Old Firm Betfred Cup Final before being sent off for a last-man challenge on Alfredo Morelos.

Meanwhile, Gers captain Tavernier – outstanding since joining from Wigan in 2015 – has endured a difficult 2019/20 campaign so far.

A discussion about the pair took place on the Ladbrokes Social Club after a Celts fan tweeted: “Jeremie Frimpong is already a better right-back than James Tavernier could ever dream of being.

“Outstanding performance again [against Hibs] #ladbrokessocialclub.”

He said: “It’s a bit ambitious. Tavernier’s been doing it for numerous years now and he continues to do it.

“What you will say about Frimpong is, he’s a breath of fresh air.”

However, the former Rangers star shared the clip on Twitter with a nod to Dutchman Frimpong’s hilarious ‘Oh My Days’ catchphrase.

He wrote: Seriously. Frimpong better than Tavernier???

“Oh, my days he’s only played 10 games.”

The ex-Dundee United man stunned Rangers supporters by picking Jeremie Frimpong ahead of Tavernier.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parentage, Frimpong is eligible to play for Ghana’s Black Stars if only invited by head coach Kwasi Appiah.