GFA Boss Holds Fruitful Discussion With Real Mallorca Boss

President of the Ghana FA, Kurt E.S. Okraku has held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of Real Mallorca, Maheta Malango.

The meeting, which was held in Mallorca, Spain, touched on capacity building and possible of exchange of programs between Real Mallorca and some Ghanaian clubs.

The GFA President described the meeting as fruitful and said he is looking forward to having more of such deliberations with his international contacts for the benefit of Ghana football.

The GFA President, who is also the Chairman of the International Relations Committee of the GFA, has been holding meetings in Europe with key football stakeholders.

He has recently met the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, as well as management of Black Stars kit sponsors, Puma.