Karela United CEO Appoint Sports Journalist Elloeny Amande As New CEO

Karela United FC has appointed Mr Elloeny Amande as its new Chief Executive Officer ahead of the 2019/2020 season. Mr Amande is a lawyer by profession as well as an astute broadcaster and marketer. He has worked with different media outfits including the Multimedia and Media General groups, as host of flagship sports programmes.

Mr Amande has broad experience in marketing, having worked in the last 10years in various marketing roles in Ghana and across the African continent. In his current role at BTL Africa [a pan African marketing organization], he oversees five countries.

A passionate football fan, his stint in marketing took off 10years ago when he branched from broadcasting into a sports Sponsorship management role with the Black Stars, managing the Sponsorship relationship between Gold Fields Ghana limited as headline sponsors of the senior national team and the Ghana Football Association.

Describing his expectations for the club, Mr Amande who hails from Krisan in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region said that;

“As a son of the land, I am excited to be able to bring my expertise in marketing, media and law to help my home region club Karela FC fulfil the objectives that the founders set for the club.

"I am grateful to the board for this opportunity to serve and I am confident that we will be successful on and off the pitch”.

The Chairman of the Board, Abena Brigidi stated that

‘This club in its relatively young existence has had success and we believe that this appointment will further the tradition of sound management and development of our home region’.

The club has also appointed Nii Armah Ashong-Katai as its communications Manager.

Nii Armah Ashong-Katai has had spells with both Radio and television productions as a sports presenter and analyst. Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, has also worked as the Media and PR Manager for EXP Ghana limited, FBN bank and as a Marketing Service Executive and currently the Media and PR Manager for Pleimeiker Sports limited.

The club will announce appointment of other members of the management team in the coming days.