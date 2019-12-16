Astroturfs Will Halt The Development Of Young Players - Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has expressed his displeasure about the use of astroturfs in Ghana.

The former Bayern Munich legend, constructing astroturfs is not the best because it leads to increased injury rates among footballers.

Osei Kuffour addressing ways to nurture the next generation of Ghanaian football heroes at the Bundesliga Legends Tour Press Conference on Monday in Accra.

“Now we have astroturf coming to Ghana. Is it good for our football?" he said.

"For me, I think it’s not the best for our kids.

"How many of them would get injuries in the Achilles, injury problems everywhere because of astroturf?”

He expressed his concern about the increase in astroturf production in the country at a time where Europeans are shunning the use of artificial pitches in favour of natural ones.

“German people have stopped using astroturfs, Europeans have stopped using astroturfs. So, why are we just so much concerned about bringing astroturfs here. It doesn’t help us.

“The technical abilities that the young ones need to train it doesn’t go with the astroturf”.

The ruling New Patriotic Party are constructing ten astroturf pitches across the regions.

