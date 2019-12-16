Maxwell Konadu Oversees First Training Session As Kotoko Head Coach

Newly-appointed head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu officially started work today as he took charge of his first training session with his players.

The manager was appointed this month to take charge of the Porcupine Warriors and prepare the team for the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He has replaced Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen who was sacked by the team for failing to guide the Reds to any of the continent’s inter-club competition.

Despite meeting his new squad last week, Coach Maxwell Konadu held his first training session with the lads earlier this afternoon at the team’s training facility at Adako Jachie.

The one-time Ghana Premier League winning coach is expected to prepare the Kotoko team for the next two weeks before the commencement of the new season which has been scheduled for the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.

On Matchday One, the Kumasi-based club will travel to Techiman to play as a guest to Eleven Wonders FC.

Below are some shots from the training grounds today;