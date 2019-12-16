Manchester United, Europa League winners in 2017, have been drawn to face Belgian side Club Bruges in the last-32 of this season's competition.
Europa League Draw: Man Utd v Club Bruges, Arsenal v Olympiakos, Wolves v Espanyol
Manchester United, Europa League winners in 2017, have been drawn to face Belgian side Club Bruges in the last-32 of this season's competition.
Arsenal will play Greek club Olympiakos while Wolverhampton Wanderers will face La Liga side Espanyol.
Celtic play Copenhagen while fellow Scottish Premiership side Rangers come up against Portuguese club Braga.
The first legs will take place on Thursday, 20 February with the return matches a week later on 27 February.
This season's final takes place on 27 May in in Gdansk, Poland, which hosted four games at Euro 2012.
Last-32 Europa League draw in full:
Wolves v Espanyol
Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe v Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen v Porto
Copenhagen v Celtic
APOEL v Basel
Cluj v Sevilla
Olympiakos v Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar v LASK
Club Bruges v Manchester United
Ludogorets Razgrad v Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica
Wolfsburg v Malmo
Roma v Gent
Rangers v Braga