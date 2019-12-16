Europa League Draw: Man Utd v Club Bruges, Arsenal v Olympiakos, Wolves v Espanyol

Manchester United, Europa League winners in 2017, have been drawn to face Belgian side Club Bruges in the last-32 of this season's competition.

Arsenal will play Greek club Olympiakos while Wolverhampton Wanderers will face La Liga side Espanyol.

Celtic play Copenhagen while fellow Scottish Premiership side Rangers come up against Portuguese club Braga.

The first legs will take place on Thursday, 20 February with the return matches a week later on 27 February.

This season's final takes place on 27 May in in Gdansk, Poland, which hosted four games at Euro 2012.

Last-32 Europa League draw in full:

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL v Basel

Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiakos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Bruges v Manchester United

Ludogorets Razgrad v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga