Andre Ayew Excited With His Brace In Swansea Win Over Middlesbrough

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew says he is pleased to have scored his ninth goal of the season for Swansea as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

The 29-year-old converted a spot-kick after he was tripped in the box in the 22nd minute.

After Middlesbrough had levelled, Andre put the Swans back in front as he fired home from inside the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Sam Surridge made sure the points were safe as Swansea picked up their first win in seven matches.

After the game, the former West Ham forward said that he was pleased to have scored in such an important win, in a video that was posted on Swansea’s Twitter page.

“Hi, Jack Army. Pleased to get the win, pleased to get the goals. Keep supporting us and we’ll make sure that we make you guys happy.”

Ayew has now scored seven goals in the Championship and, in addition to his two league cup goals, nine overall. The player has also set up four goals for his teammates this season.

The result takes Swansea into 10th place with 34 points, just one point away from the playoff spots.

Here’s Andre’s reaction after the match:

Twitter: amoasi_ekow

Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah