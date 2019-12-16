Black Stars Debut Was A Dream Come True, Says Real Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba

After making a huge impact on his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana, Real Mallorca midfield kingpin, Iddrisu Baba has revealed that it was a dream come true and honour to play for his country.

The young and energetic defensive midfielder made his debut against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium in November this year.

Baba was a key figure in Ghana's group game against São Tomé and Príncipe away.

The 23-year-old’s fine form this year was rewarded with two starts in November’s victories and the midfield enforcer is keen to build on realising a career milestone - even if he couldn’t quite believe news of his call-up.

“First of all, it’s a dream come true,” he told Play Red. “I don’t know how to put it, but for me, I don’t have a particular word to describe the situation but I think it was a very fantastic moment and I really enjoyed every moment with the national team.

“When I saw the list, I didn’t really pay attention to it. Before the list comes out, there are rumours and everything and even fake lists. I had to take my time and while I was taking my time, I had phone calls from friends and family and they were saying that I was on the list from the local radio station back in Ghana - that was when I realised it was something serious.

“I learnt a lot," he added. "Well, it’s almost the same [here], about the dedication and hard work that players put in.

"Sometimes you watch a player going the extra mile and it motivates you to also try to catch up with their level so I learnt a lot on the field and off the field.”

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow

Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah