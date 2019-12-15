ModernGhanalogo

15.12.2019 Football News

Serie A: Inter Go Top Despite Brilliant Late Fiorentina Equaliser

By Reuters
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Inter Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday but were denied victory by a superb late Dusan Vlahovic equaliser.

Former Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero fired Inter in front after eight minutes, but Vlahovic carried the ball from inside his own half in stoppage time before smashing in a powerful finish.

The result leaves Inter level with Juventus on 39 points at the summit of the table but with a superior goal difference, while the late goal also eased the pressure on Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella.

Montella's side went into the game on a four-match losing streak, but a point moves them up to 13th place on 17 points.

