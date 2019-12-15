ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
15.12.2019

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Icardi Strike Again As PSG Beat St Etienne

By Reuters
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Paris St Germain's serial goal-getters Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi were at it again as the Ligue 1 leaders extended their advantage to seven points with a 4-0 victory at 10-man St Etienne on Sunday.

Leandro Paredes struck early before Mbappe netted either side of the break and Icardi also scored to lift PSG to 42 points from 17 games as St Etienne had Jean-Eudes Aholou sent off midway through the first half.

Neymar, who set up France international Mbappe for his eighth and ninth league goals of the season, missed a penalty just after the hour.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyonnais slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Stade Rennais and lost Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide to knee injuries for the rest of the season.

