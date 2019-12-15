PL: De Bruyne Scores Two As Man CIty Outclass Arsenal

Manchester City pushed Arsenal deeper into crisis as they won with embarrassing ease at Emirates Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne produced a first-half masterclass as Pep Guardiola's side cruised into a three-goal lead by the interval with two superb strikes, either side of a perfect pass that laid on City's second for Raheem Sterling's simple finish.

It was a harrowing experience for Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg, who was a powerless low-key presence, his minimal impact since succeeding the sacked Unai Emery reflected in a record of one win from his five matches in interim charge.

Arsenal's lack of inspiration in an Emirates Stadium devoid of life and atmosphere will surely only increase the urgent need to appoint a full-time manager - although at this stage it is still unclear which direction the Gunners hierarchy intends to go.

City, meanwhile, remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool after this win, which was a classic reminder of the quality the reigning Premier League champions possess.

