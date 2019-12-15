Bukom Banku And Top Boxers Sule Olagbade, King Davidson For King Of The Ring Part II

Popular Ghana boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku will make a return to the Bukom Boxing Arena for the first time after winning an international title from the UK.

Bukom Banku will be headlining a super fight show powered by Monarch Events and Promotions in Accra on 21 December at the Bukom Boxing Arena dubbed ‘King of the Ring II’.

Other top boxers joining Bukom Banku for the bout on the night include Sule Olagbade, King Davidson, Tasif Khan, Emil Markic.

This is also the second time he is making a comeback to the local scene ever since he was beaten by Bastie Samir in the biggest fight ever staged in Ghana in recent times.

Bukom Banku who now holds the WBU Cruiserweight title and would be defending in the USA has stepped up his training and preparing to win back his fans in Accra.

He, however, believes his devout supporters are with him as they showed much love and respect when he landed in Ghana from the United Kingdom with the WBU belt.

Bukom Banku has also promised to put up a better performance since one defeat has taught him many lessons.

The organizers of the Bout Monarch Event and Promotions, at a press conference held at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon called upon all boxing fans to troupe the venue in their numbers to witness series of classic fights.

"The fans are assured that they will witness one of the best moments of boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena on 21st December 2019," Mohammed Amin Lamptey, who spoke on behalf of Monarch Promotions said.

Tickets for the bout are selling for GHC50 Regular, GHC150 VIP, 300 VVIP.

There will also be Music performances by CDQ, SKII BII, C PRINCE, OB KAY and B TONE.