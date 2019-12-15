GFA Cancels Registration Fee For Colts Players

The Ghana Football Association has announced that player registration for all Colts clubs across the country is free.

This move by the Executive Council is part of the GFA's quest to prioritize football development at the grassroots level hence the waiver.

This timely intervention, the GFA believes, will lift the financial burden associated with player registration off the clubs.

Under the management of the various Regional Football Associations, colts league will begin on the weekend of 29th February, 2020 to 1st & 2nd March, 2020.