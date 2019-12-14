Bundesliga: Coutinho Scores Hat-Trick As Bayern Put Six Past Bremen By BBC 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Philippe Coutinho scored an excellent hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski two more as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen.Brazilian Coutinho tapped home Bayern's first before an outrageous lob for his second and then curled a 20-yard shot for his hat-trick.Milot Rashica had given Werder the lead before Bayern came back - with Thomas Muller scoring the hosts' other goal.Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 29 goals in 23 games this season.Bayern move up from seventh to fourth in the table, having lost their previous two league games.
