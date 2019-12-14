ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.12.2019 Football News

Bundesliga: Coutinho Scores Hat-Trick As Bayern Put Six Past Bremen

By BBC
Bundesliga: Coutinho Scores Hat-Trick As Bayern Put Six Past Bremen
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Philippe Coutinho scored an excellent hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski two more as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen.

Brazilian Coutinho tapped home Bayern's first before an outrageous lob for his second and then curled a 20-yard shot for his hat-trick.

Milot Rashica had given Werder the lead before Bayern came back - with Thomas Muller scoring the hosts' other goal.

Lewandowski has scored a remarkable 29 goals in 23 games this season.

Bayern move up from seventh to fourth in the table, having lost their previous two league games.

House For Sale @East Legon Hills
House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

58 1D1F Completed, 26 More Pending - Akufo-Addo
14 hours ago

[List] Check 58 1D1F Businesses Announced By Akufo-Addo
15 hours ago

body-container-line