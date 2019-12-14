PL: Dan Gosling's Late Goal Gifts Bournemouth Win Over Chelsea

Dan Gosling's late goal gave Bournemouth their first win since early November in a scrappy encounter at Chelsea.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Gosling flicked the ball over his and Kepa Arrizabalaga's head, the goal originally ruled out for offside.

But the video assistant referee (VAR) awarded the goal, ending Bournemouth's five-match losing streak and earning them their third away win of the season.

Bournemouth have now beaten Chelsea three times in their five Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.

Their last Premier League points had come on 2 November, when they beat Manchester United at home.

Frank Lampard's side had lost three of their previous four top-flight games and lacked tempo and creativity as they welcomed Bournemouth, who move up to 14th in the table.

Mason Mount and Emerson had the best chances to score for the hosts, but they were undone by a resolute Bournemouth defence, who thwarted their opponents' every move.