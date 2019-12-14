PL: Salah Double Seals Liverpool Win Over Watford

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Premier League leaders Liverpool battled to victory over strugglers Watford in Nigel Pearson's first game in charge.

Salah curled the ball into the far corner for the opener before flicking in a late second in the final minute of normal time at Anfield.

Watford missed chances in both halves, while Liverpool's Sadio Mane had a header ruled out for offside following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league this season while Watford are six points - and with a substantial goal difference to overturn - adrift of safety.

The Reds were made to work for their victory though - goalkeeper Alisson making smart saves after the break, while Watford's Ismaila Sarr also wasted a huge chance.

Salah squandered opportunities of his own too, but Liverpool did enough to pick up their 16th victory of the season.