VIDEO: Hearts Of Oak Manager Kim Grant Talks About Plans For Upcoming Season

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has been talking up the preparations of his side and his plans for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season in an interview with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media team.

In a video posted on the GFA’s official Twitter handle the manager for the Phobians has opened up on a number of things including his challenges from the last season, tactics for the new season, as well as the objective of the club.

According to him, the expansion of the Ghana Premier League from 16 to 18 clubs means that it will be a lot difficult to win.

“The league has been expanded to 18 teams now, so far the teams we played against in the NC, obviously there was two tiers, we only played in the tier two so it was difficult to compare the other teams”, coach Kim Grant said.

The former Black Stars striker further shared, “I will just try and win games and that’s my objective and certainly we will go into every game and we will try to win. Hopefully, we will bring success”.

Fans should expect “A lot of dynamic, energy tempo in our games and you know am not going to promise anything but hopefully if we do the right things and win games which is important hopefully we will be successful and we will see what happens at the end of the season”.

