Richard Commey Defends IBF World Title Against Teófimo López Tonight By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo 3 HOURS AGO BOXING Ghanaian boxer, Richard Oblittey Commey will defend his IBF Lightweight title later tonight when he comes up against Honduran-American boxer Teófimo Andrés López Rivera. Richard Commey emerged as the champion of the division back in February of this year after defeating Russia’s Isa Chaniev through a Technical Knockout (TKO).In his first defense of the title which came in June, the Ghanaian knocked out Ray Beltran after 8 rounds to retain his title.Richard Commey is now set for cracking showdown with the highly-rated Teófimo Andrés López Rivera for his second defense of the enviable IBF Lightweight title to end the year.Both boxers have a very good record backing them but a huge age difference has forced pundits to predict the outcome of the bout in favour of the challenger.The defender goes into the bout at age 32 with a record of -29-2, 26 KOs- while his opponent is just 22, expected to have a lot of energy and movement and with a record of -14-0, 11 Kos-.The high profile bout between Commey and López will come off at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, at 03:00GMT. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Richard Commey Defends IBF World Title Against Teófimo López Tonight
Ghanaian boxer, Richard Oblittey Commey will defend his IBF Lightweight title later tonight when he comes up against Honduran-American boxer Teófimo Andrés López Rivera.
Richard Commey emerged as the champion of the division back in February of this year after defeating Russia’s Isa Chaniev through a Technical Knockout (TKO).
In his first defense of the title which came in June, the Ghanaian knocked out Ray Beltran after 8 rounds to retain his title.
Richard Commey is now set for cracking showdown with the highly-rated Teófimo Andrés López Rivera for his second defense of the enviable IBF Lightweight title to end the year.
Both boxers have a very good record backing them but a huge age difference has forced pundits to predict the outcome of the bout in favour of the challenger.
The defender goes into the bout at age 32 with a record of -29-2, 26 KOs- while his opponent is just 22, expected to have a lot of energy and movement and with a record of -14-0, 11 Kos-.
The high profile bout between Commey and López will come off at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, at 03:00GMT.