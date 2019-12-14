Richard Commey Defends IBF World Title Against Teófimo López Tonight

Ghanaian boxer, Richard Oblittey Commey will defend his IBF Lightweight title later tonight when he comes up against Honduran-American boxer Teófimo Andrés López Rivera.

Richard Commey emerged as the champion of the division back in February of this year after defeating Russia’s Isa Chaniev through a Technical Knockout (TKO).

In his first defense of the title which came in June, the Ghanaian knocked out Ray Beltran after 8 rounds to retain his title.

Richard Commey is now set for cracking showdown with the highly-rated Teófimo Andrés López Rivera for his second defense of the enviable IBF Lightweight title to end the year.

Both boxers have a very good record backing them but a huge age difference has forced pundits to predict the outcome of the bout in favour of the challenger.

The defender goes into the bout at age 32 with a record of -29-2, 26 KOs- while his opponent is just 22, expected to have a lot of energy and movement and with a record of -14-0, 11 Kos-.

The high profile bout between Commey and López will come off at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, at 03:00GMT.