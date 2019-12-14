GFA President Kurt Okraku Chairs International Relations Committee

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named a 6-member International Relations Committee with GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku chairing the Committee.

Members of the committee are:

Kurt E. S. Okraku (Chairman) Frederick Acheampong (Vice-Chairman) Emmanuel Adansi (Member) Stephen Appiah (Member) Samuel Osei Kuffour ( Member) Alberta Sackey (Member) Marwan A. F Osei Tutu ( Member)

The committee is responsible for ensuring that the GFA obtains a database of all persons of Ghanaian descent excelling in all aspects of football (players, coaches, match officials, administrators, medical officers, etc) outside Ghana.

The International Relations Committee will also make the right contacts and engagements with the persons to enable Ghana to benefit from their skills and talents.

Other duties of the committee include:

a) Seeking the welfare of the GFA in international fora.

b) Scouting for suitable and qualified Ghanaians and to advise the FA on how to prepare them for service on international football organization (CAF, WAFU, FIFA, etc)

c) And to advise the GFA on its commitment to international bodies to which the GFA is affiliated.

Source: ghanafa.org