GFA Holds One-Day Workshop For Match Commissioners Ahead Of 2019/20 Season

As part of the Ghana Football Association’s quest to keep all key stakeholders informed, a one day workshop on competition management has been held today, 13th December, 2019 at the association’s secretariat for all Match Commissioners who will be commissioning matches in the upcoming season.

Acting General Secretary, Alex Asante took the commissioners through their core duties as match commissioners, including countdown on match days.

Mr. Francis Essah Adu, Head of the Association’s IT department also took the commissioners through how to effectively use the Competition Management System (CMS) in filing their reports. The commissioners had the opportunity of a hands-on training as well.

At the end of a successful workshop, registration licenses were issued to the match commissioners for this season by the Acting General Secretary, Alex Asante.