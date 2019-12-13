Commey: I Don't See Myself Losing To Teofimo Lopez

IBF world lightweight titlist, Richard Commey, says he doesn’t see himself losing to Teofimo Lopez in Saturday’s clash at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Commey, who is looking forward to ending the year on a bright note, reiterated his desire to retain his title against Lopez when he mounts the ring to make his mandatory defence.

In a press conference ahead of the much-anticipated bout, the 32-year-old Ghanaian said he was glad to be billed to fight at a venue like the Madison Square Garden in a co-main event.

He however described as ‘amazing feeling’ to be able to get to this stage in 2019 having worked so hard from Ghana.

“2019 has been a great year. I’ve worked so hard coming from Ghana. You know how it is. To get to this stage, man, it’s just an amazing feeling.

“How many boxers have come from Ghana with a chance to fight in {The Garden} in the co-main event…God bless us, and I’m ready to retain my title. There is no way I’m going to lose,” he noted.

It will be a night of destiny for the Ghanaian who is looking forward to becoming the first unified world titlist from Ghana if he can successfully defeat Lopez on Saturday.

Commey is undefeated in his last five bouts since losing consecutively to Robert Easter Jnr and Denis Shafikov in 2016 and Saturday’s fight presents him an opportunity to make it six wins on the trot.