No Ghanaian Club Can Win The CAF Champions League Now - George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has shared that there is no club in Ghana at the moment that can win the CAF Champions League or the Confederations Cup.

The last time a Ghanaian side won any continental trophy was back in 2004 when Accra Hearts of Oak lifted the Confederations Cup. Fifteen years down the line, no club has been able to properly challenge for any of the continent’s inter-club competitions.

In an interview with Happy FM today, George Amoako who is an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has shared that Ghanaian clubs are lacking behind when juxtaposed with clubs from other Africa Countries.

According to him, clubs locally have a long way to go before they can come close to lifting any of the continental trophies.

He shared, “Other African clubs are miles ahead of us, we need to work hard to bridge the gap. As we speak now no club in Ghana can win the confederation cup or champions league. Ghanaian clubs have a long way to go, we need to do a lot to meet the standard out there”.

Despite admitting to that fact, Kotoko is bent on breaking that long-standing drought and has appointed a new manager in Maxwell Konadu to build a formidable side for their next campaign.