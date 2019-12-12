Ben Owu Named As New Hearts of Oak Goalkeepers' Coach

Former Ghana international, Ben Owu has been recruited as Hearts of Oak first-team goalkeepers’ coach.

The former shot-stopper will join the backroom staff of Hearts ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

Owu was recently with AshantiGold as their U-20 goalkeeper's trainer.

He has also had previous coaching stints with Hasaacas, Medeama SC and Kumasi-based King Faisal.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on December 27 with 18 clubs.