Ben Owu Named As New Hearts of Oak Goalkeepers' Coach By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Former Ghana international, Ben Owu has been recruited as Hearts of Oak first-team goalkeepers’ coach.The former shot-stopper will join the backroom staff of Hearts ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.Owu was recently with AshantiGold as their U-20 goalkeeper's trainer.He has also had previous coaching stints with Hasaacas, Medeama SC and Kumasi-based King Faisal.The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on December 27 with 18 clubs. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
