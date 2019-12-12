CAF Announce Changes In U-20 & U-17 AFCON Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced changes to its qualifiers for the next edition of the U-20 and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

During the continental football governing body’s Executive committee meeting which was held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Cairo, it was confirmed that the qualifiers of the next edition of the U-20 & U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will be played as a zonal final tournament by the 6 zones of CAF.

Each zone will organise a final tournament that will qualify to CAF’s final tournament: AFCON U-17, Morocco 2021 and AFCON U-20, Mauritania 2021.

The Zones are responsible for opening the engagements, the choice of the host country subject to CAF validation, and the format of the tournament.

Two teams will qualify from each zone except for the zone of the host country of CAF final tournament (Morocco for the U-17 and Mauritania for the U-20) which will qualify only one team in addition to the team of the host country which is automatically qualified.

Concerning the format of the final tournament, the Executive Committee decided to adopt the attached format.

As for the dates of the qualifiers of the U-17 zonal final tournaments, they should be played from 15th June to end July 2020.

The U-20 zonal final tournaments should be played from October 1 to October 21, 2020 or from November 4 to November 24, 2020.