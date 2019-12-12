Andre Ayew Scores In Swansea City Stalemate With Blackburn Rovers
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Swansea City’s winless run continues in the English Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Liberty stadium by Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.
The Jack Army went down to a fourth-minute strike from Danny Graham and a third defeat in a row were staring at them in the face.
However, talisman and skipper of the Black Stars Andre Ayew found the back of the net with a tenth-minute header to level the scores for the home side.
Despite dominating possession the Welsh club could not find a way past Blackburn continuing their slump in form.
Andre Ayew, on the other hand, lasted the full duration of the game, playing in a front three comprising Celina and Sam Surridge.
Swansea who have seen a dip in form last picked the three maximum points in the Championship on November 2 against Wigan and the last time they bagged a win at home was October 27 against Welsh rivals Cardiff City.
Andre Ayew Scores In Swansea City Stalemate With Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City’s winless run continues in the English Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Liberty stadium by Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.
The Jack Army went down to a fourth-minute strike from Danny Graham and a third defeat in a row were staring at them in the face.
However, talisman and skipper of the Black Stars Andre Ayew found the back of the net with a tenth-minute header to level the scores for the home side.
Despite dominating possession the Welsh club could not find a way past Blackburn continuing their slump in form.
Andre Ayew, on the other hand, lasted the full duration of the game, playing in a front three comprising Celina and Sam Surridge.
Swansea who have seen a dip in form last picked the three maximum points in the Championship on November 2 against Wigan and the last time they bagged a win at home was October 27 against Welsh rivals Cardiff City.