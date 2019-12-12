Akwasi Frimpong Shows Improvement At Park City, Utah

Ghana’s winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong, who is Africa’s first black male Skeleton athlete to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics has improved tremendously in his event.

He represented Ghana and Africa aiming at headfirst 80 mph in Park City, Utah, home of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games.

The races were on Monday and Tuesday and with other skeleton athletes proudly representing their countries, he did very well.

Frimpong beat other athletes from the USA, Canada, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, China, Spain, Brazil, Luxembourg and Czech Republic in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton North America Cup races in Park City to take two top 12 places for Ghana and a top 16 out of 26 athletes.

“Great learning experience in two days of races in Park City. Trained better and am pleased with my results. In the last race I moved up 4 spots to earn two top 12 places for and a top 16 out of 26 athletes. Grateful, but never satisfied and always want to push myself to be better” he said.

In spite of not having a coach, Ghana’s Winter Olympian Frimpong Akwasi is set for more laurels and achievement in the years coming after another record in Sochi, Russia for InterContinental Cup Race event organized by IBSF Sliding. He was the only African in the race.