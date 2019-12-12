Richard Commey Optimistic Of Defending His Title Against Teofimo Lopez

Richard Commey, IBF’s lightweight world champion was very optimistic of defending his title for the second time against Honduran-American challenger Teofimo Lopez come Saturday the 14 of December at the Madison Square Garden in New York – USA.

At the press workout, Commey, a man of few words was very optimistic of finishing the job.

“I won my title in February, and I look forward to defending my title for the second time, my first fight at Madison Square Garden, home of champions.”

“I look forward to facing Teofimo Lopez and proving my worth in the ring. This is going to be one hell of a fight.” The Ghanaian expressed.

Teofimo Lopez on the other had a lot to say ahead of his career-defining bout against the hard puncher Richard Commey.

“If someone were to tell me I’d win my first world title at 22 years old at Madison Square Garden, I wouldn’t believe it. It’s huge. It’s happening, and it’s a blessing. We have the opportunity, and this is what we’re doing. Nine weeks in camp. I know ya’ll have seen the pictures. We’re ready, man.”

“Everybody is ready. We’re ready. He’s ready. Everyone will be tuned in for a reason. All I want is a great night for all the fans. When you have a great style fight like this, it’s going to be a short night.”

“We gotta get the job done on Saturday. We ain’t there yet.”

“I felt much happier than all my other camps. It’s a new me. I came back rejuvenated and ready to go. These last two fights, I missed that. I needed to go through these trials to make me the man I am today.”

“I have a great team behind me. I have everything I need.”

“We all saw what happened last year when I fought after the Heisman celebration. Look out.” reiterated.

Boxing Ghana’s poll already has the current IBF champion in the lead by more than 80 per cent.