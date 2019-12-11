Kotoko New Coach Maxwell Konadu To Officially Start Work On Monday

Newly-appointed head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu will officially begin work on Monday, December 16, 2019, Modernghana Sports can report.

The experienced tactician was unveiled as the new manager for the Porcupine Warriors last Monday as he replaces Norwegian coach Kjetil Zachariassen who was sacked recently.

Maxwell Konadu has signed a two-year contract and has been mandated to win the Ghana Premier League title within the period and also guide the team to the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League.

He has been presented to the playing body of the club earlier today but will only take charge of training and preparations for the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season on next week Monday.

In line with that, assistant coach Johnson Smith will be in the dugout on Sunday when Kotoko lock horns with Hearts of Oak in the replay of the 2019 President Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.