Black Meteors Captain Yaw Yeboah Buys Car For Goalkeeper Kwame Baah

Black Meteors Captain, Yaw Yeboah has bought a brand new car for teammate Kwame Baah following their recent campaign in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The pair were part of the final squad that Coach Ibrahim Tanko sent to Egypt for this year’s U-23 AFCON tournament. At the end of it all, Ghana was only good for the fourth position as they missed out on clinching qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Through the Group Stage to the knockout phase, goalkeeper Kwame Baah showed outstanding form and produced some excellent saves that saved the Black Meteors from defeats.

Weeks after returning to Ghana, Modernghana Sports can report that Yaw Yeboah who captained the Ghana U-23 team at the tournament has gifted goalkeeper Kwame Baah with a car.

It is understood that the show of love is to appreciate him is for his performance at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Yaw Yeboah has returned to Celta Vigo where he is expected to spend the 2019/2020 season on-loan from Numancia.