Un-Fit Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Engage In Light Training

First choice goalkeeper for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan has continued his light training session today as he nears regaining full fitness.

The Black Stars goalkeeper sustained an injury last month after colliding with a defender during a training session at the club’s Adako Jachie facility in Kumasi.

He has now been able to make steady progress after shaking off the injury even though not completely. He has been training alone in the last couple of days but was joined today by left-back Evans Owusu who is always hoping to get back to full fitness.

Felix Annan is optimistic of making a complete return from the injury in time to ensure he is available for Kotoko at the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He is however set to miss the Super clash against Hearts of Oak in the President Cup on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.