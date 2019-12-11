Herbert Mensah, President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Joins Africa Sports Ventures Group Board of Directors

Accomplished Ghanaian Business Man and former Pro Rugby Player Herbert Mensah has joined the Africa Sports Ventures Group Board of Directors bringing years of experience in the business and sports sectors to the young and transformative company.

Mr Mensah is the current President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union who has also served in a variety of high-level capacities in the business and sports sector in Ghana and Africa.

He was the former Chairman of the famed Ghanaian Football Club Asante Kotoko transforming it into a modern-day football outfit distancing it from a past that had resulted in a stalemate of progress and negative outcomes.

He currently serves as an Executive Committee Member of Rugby Africa where he heads up the Finance and Sponsorship Committee. Mensah is also on the Board of Directors for the Ghana Olympic Committee, where he serves as the Chairman of the Media Relations Sub-Committee

About the Africa Sports Ventures Group

Africa Sports Ventures Group is a for profit Limited Liability Sports Solutions, Services and Business Corporation whose key purpose is to fully invest its earnings back into the sports industry of Africa in various formats that range from funding to sponsorship or any bespoke solution that will meet the needs of its partners and clients.

Africa Sports Ventures Group through its Solutions and Services Sectors will establish partnerships with every and any sports programs, private and public to help them build capacity so as to succeed in their efforts to build and create a sustainable environment for their programs to succeed.

The Company through its business ventures will provide a reliable Sponsorship and Funding environment for its clients and partners and any organization engaged in valid and sustainable sports event organizing and programs to carry out their mandate.