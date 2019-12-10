GFA Begin Integrity Seminar For Referees Ahead Of Upcoming League Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today overseen the commencement of the 4-day special integrity training seminar for referees ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Domestic League season.

The seminar is being held at the Pentecost Convention Centre near Kasoa and is part of efforts by the country’s football governing body to prepare the adjudicators very well to ensure there is good officiating when the leagues start.

A total of 311 Referees from the various regions who will officiate in the Premier, Division One and Women’s Elite League in the coming season are participating in the 4-day Referees Integrity Seminar.

The seminar is being led by renowned retired Mauritius referee Lim Kee Chong, who is Vice Chairman of the Referees Committee of CAF and also a member of FIFA's Referees Committee.

GFA Vice President Mark Addo was at the opening ceremony of the Referees Integrity Seminar and has urged the referees to strive for professionalism in the next football season.

The seminar will continue tomorrow and will end on Friday, December 13, 2019.