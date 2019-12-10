Division One Clubs Want 2019/20 GPL Season Postponed

Division One League clubs want the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League postponed to January 2020.

The Ghana Football Association last month announced that football is set to return in the country as the weekend of December 27-29.

However, the Division One League clubs want more time to prepare and hence the proposal for the postponement.

“As much as we respect the decision of the Executive Council to have the league start on 27/12/19, we humbly request that you consider the peculiar situation of the 48 Division Clubs and postpone the start of the Division One to 10th January 2020, and to allow the Premiership Clubs which will play 34 matches, 4 more than the Division One to kick start on the postponed date in other not to distort the program for commencement”

“We believe if this proposal is considered by your Honourable council it will afford us good and adequate preparation for perfect start to the season to bring the love back”

“We entreat the Executive Council to include the proposal in the agenda to be discussed at the next Congress and subject it to voting by members,” their statement read.

A number of the Division One League clubs have appended their signatures to the proposal including Wa Suntaa, Steadfast, Nkoranza Warriors, Tamale City, Nea Salamina, Young Apostles, Ba United, Kintanmpo FC, and others.