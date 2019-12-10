GBA Wishes Richard Commey Success In His IBF Title Defence At Madison Square Garden On Saturday

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to Richard Commey aka Azonto as he prepares to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title belt in USA against homeboy Teofimo Lopez at the Madisson Square Garden, New York in the USA on Saturday, December 14 2019.

The message signed by the secretary general of the GBA, Patrick Johnson said the GBA has been monitoring his level of preparations and training schedule in the build up to the title defence and has no doubt that his capabilities to deal with whatever opposition the challenger might offer.

“The GBA is confident that Richard Azonto Commey will successfully defend his belt and continue his forward march towards chalking many more successes in the ring” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Friends of Boxing as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union have all sent success messages to the IBF champion.