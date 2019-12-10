MTN 2019 Final Invitational Golf At Celebrity Golf Club On Saturday

The final MTN Invitational Golf Tournament for 2019 has been scheduled for Saturday, 14th December at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono.

This crowns all tournaments for the year and is MTN’s way of engaging and appreciating its High-Value Clients – Golfers, in this instance for their loyalty to the brand throughout the year

The Special Guest of honour on the day will be the MTN Board Chairman, Mr Ishmael Yamson.

The events tees off at 8am sharp in the morning with over 100 golfers expected to participate and compete for honours.

The finals of the 2019 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is strictly by invitation and will feature some of the nation’s best golfers

The theme of the event is MTN Business, Your one-stop - shop for ICT needs.

As always, there are surprises for all golfers and winners are going to be surprised with special packages.

The fantastic prizes will include devices, trophies etc. to be given to prize winners.