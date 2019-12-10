Ghana U-23 Star Evans Mensah Joins Qatari Club Al Duhail

Ghana U-23 attacker Evans Mensah has secured a transfer to Qatari side Al Duhail Spørting Club, Modernghana Sports can confirm.

The 22-year-old has been in outstanding form in the last six months where he has managed to impress at both club as well as the national team level.

On top of his performances with Finnish side HJK Helsinki, Evans Mensah also recently represented Ghana at the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and emerged as one of the stars of the tournament.

Having returned to HJK Helsinki, he has been replicating the same form and has scored some amazing goals in the last couple of months.

Those exploits have attracted interest from Al Duhail Spørting Club who have now secured his services after meeting the demands of the Finish club.

Evans Mensah has penned a four-year deal with the Qatari side in a deal that was brokered by the Executive Chairman of ProBall, Omar El-Eter and his Tunisian agent partner Mr. Khaled Kasbi.

He joins with a lot of expectations and will be required to bring his quality to the table to help his new club challenge for the league title in their division.