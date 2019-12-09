CONFIRMED: Kotoko Unveil Maxwell Konadu As New Head Coach

Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially announced that they have appointed Black Stars B manager Maxwell Konadu as the team’s head coach.

The confirmation of the experienced gaffer comes on the back of weeks of speculation which had suggested that management of the Porcupine Warriors were in talks to hand him the job.

Following successful negotiations and the signing of the necessary paperwork, Kotoko has today named Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach.

The former assistant coach of the Black Stars is returning to the Kumasi-based club for the second time following his first stint which came back in 2011. At the end of that spell, he managed to lead the Reds to lift the Ghana Premier League title.

Maxwell Konadu is replacing Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen who was sacked last month for failing to guide Kotoko the group stage of any of CAF’s inter-club competition.

The new coach has signed a two-year contract and has been tasked to lead the team to League glory in the next two seasons.

His first test after returning to Kotoko is to prepare the team to face Accra Hearts of Oak in the replay of the 2019 President Cup which comes off on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.