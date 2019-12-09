Hearts Of Oak’s National Chapters Committee Not Ready For Kotoko Match – PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Accra Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee (NCC), Kobby Jones has revealed that they are not ready for the clash against their bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 2019 President Cup next weekend.

This follows calls from a section of the supporters of the Phobians last week demanding from management to pull out of the upcoming fixture.

To add to those calls, Kobby Jones in an interview with Light FM has shared, “Hearts of Oak management can decide to play the president cup but we the NCC are not ready for that game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday”.

The match is a replay of the earlier meeting between the two most glamorous clubs in the country at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium back in September.

That game lasted just 10 minutes and had to be called off by the match officials due to a heavy downpour that rendered the pitch water-soaked and not fit for a football match.

Following negotiations between organizers and the management of the clubs involved, they have agreed to honour the match on Sunday, December 15, 2019, to honour His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The big game between the Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off time set at 15:00GMT.