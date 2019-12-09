ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
09.12.2019

Ghana Defender Edward Sarpong Plays Full Throttle In CF Esperanca de Lagos Vital Win

By Sylvester Ntim
Ghana defender Edward Sarpong lasted the entire duration in CF Esperanca de Lagos 2-1 home win over Sintra Football Club in the Campeonato de Portugal.

Sarpong was handed a rare start as left back and he did not disappoint.

The mercurial defender after joining his club from national camp (Black Meteors) had a scintillating performance in their victory over the weekend.

Sarpong noted for his accurate passes from the flanks was delight to watch whenever he joins the attack.

Esperanca de Lagos currently occupies 13th position in group D of the Campeonato de Portugal.

