Valladolid Hails Mohammed Salisu For Impressive Display Against Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid coach, Sergio González has heaped praises on Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu after a stalemate against Real Sociedad over the weekend.

The enterprising centre back who has been linked to Manchester United put up another solid display which caught the attention of the fans.

Speaking to the press after the game, the gaffer said, “He has been much better than in previous games. In the end, he had his moment that has not been as successful as usual.

"We have managed it, we have spoken it, we have argued it, we have shown it to him and in the end, he is eager to do things well and is doing it.

"He has made a cut between the two plants, which has gone to the ground, which is worthy of praise.

"Just as he had two individual failures last week, he also had a play that crossed very well.

"He is a player who is in full growth and it is normal for him to have some less fortunate action than others but he is a player who is giving us a lot," he added.

Salisu enjoyed the entire duration of the game.